Pair of young dancers from the Melton borough to point their toes in glamorous ballet production

Two young dancers from the Melton borough are to perform in an exciting new ballet watched by thousands.

Clara Ceney (9) from Eastwell and Rose Hardiman (12) from Stathern have been cast in English Youth Ballet’s Cinderella in Hollywood, to be presented at the Theatre Royal Nottingham, next month.

The glamorous production will feature 100 talented performers who were selected in a competitive audition attended by over 350 people.

Clara is a pupil at Stathern Primary School and goes to the Belvoir Dance Academy. Dancing as a Hollywood Star she said: “I started dancing when I was about two and a half. I started because I went to a ballet show and decided I really wanted to do it.

“I am looking forward to dancing with English Youth Ballet because of the performances. It will be great to be on a big stage.

“In the future I would like to become a proper dancer, probably a ballet dancer.”

Rose attends Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School and also goes to the Belvoir Dance Academy. Playing the role of a shoefitter and charleston dancer she said: “I only started dancing about a year ago. I started because my friends were doing it and before then I never had the guts to do it. I was quite shy.

“I am excited to dance with English Youth Ballet (EYB) because I love the rehearsals and the performances. I danced with EYB in Coppélia last year and it was really fun.

“In the future I would like to be in musical theatre.”

Cinderella in Hollywood will be staged on July 20-21. It will star international principal dancers Samantha Camejo, Monica Tapiador, Claire Corruble, Philip Tunstall, Julianne Rice-Oxley, Oliver Speers, Steven Wheeler and Brenden Bratulic. All the soloist and corps de ballet roles in the production will be performed by 100 of the finest dancers (aged 8 to 18) from Nottinghamshire and the surrounding areas. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, 0115 989 5555 or by visiting www.trch.co.uk