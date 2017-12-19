Over 65s can enjoy a free Christmas dinner at The Amwell in Melton

A care home in Melton will dish up free Christmas dinners to elderly residents in the town, who are over 65, in an effort to tackle what can be a lonely time of a year.

The Amwell, is organising the three-course lunch on Christmas Day, 12.30pm, followed by an afternoon of entertainment for those who may end up spending the big day alone this year.

Guests can expect a traditional Christmas meal, including a vegetarian option, with all the trimmings and a glass of bubbly. This will be followed by Christmas pudding and tea or coffee.

The Amwell care home manager, Tracy Heyes, said: “We will offer some companionship and a dose of festive cheer. The day will also give guests the chance to see what life at The Amwell is like.

“We hope that people come, enjoy a delicious Christmas dinner, make new friends and enjoy the festivities. We want to make it a memorable day with a party atmosphere.”

For anyone over the age of 65 who would like to book their place, call Tracy on (01664) 882525.