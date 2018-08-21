Newcomers invited to join Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group for start of their new season

Have your say

Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group begin their new season of classes next month and are inviting beginners to give them a go.

The aim of the weekly sessions, starting September 6, are to have fun, stay healthy and encourage social activity.

Steps and formations will be taught and then practised in some of the many Reels, Jigs and Strathspeys enjoyed by Scottish Dancers around the world.

The group meets at Waltham Village Hall for two hours, starting at 7.30pm.

Those wishing to attend don’t need a partner and should bring a comfortable pair of soft soled shoes.

There are several local groups, and members from Waltham, Bingham, Newark, Nottingham, Sleaford and Grantham. A taster session has been organised as part of a Family Activity Day at Melton Sports Village, on Sunday, September 2.

During the winter the groups run classes, hold annual dances with live music as well as celebrating St Andrew’s Day, Hogmanay and Burns Night.

For more information contact John Aitken on 01476 577599 or visit www.walthamscottishdancegroup.weebly.com