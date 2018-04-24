New yoga course for healthy lower backs starting in Melton in May

Have your say

A specialised yoga course aimed at people who suffer with back pain is starting in Melton next month.

Highly experienced instructor Helen Baker is teaching a therapeutic 12-week programme of 75 minute classes for healthy lower backs in May, at The Samworth Centre.

Helen’s beginner-friendly course has been thoroughly researched and used successfully in Arthritis Research UK/University of York clinical trials.

She said: “Eighty per cent of the population suffer from back paint at sometime in their lives.

“Learn lifelong simple yoga skills to help yourself to better back health - posture, breathing, relaxation, yoga home practice sequences.”

A book,handouts and relaxation CD accompany this well-structured course.

Courses are also available at Waltham on the Wolds starting in May.

For more information visit https://yogawithhelenbaker.wordpress.com, call Helen on 07850 024179 or email her at helenhideaway1@gmail.com