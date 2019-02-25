New season for Melton Melstrum Ukulele Orchestra starting this weekend

Melstrum, Melton’s very own ukulele orchestra, is opening its 2019 season of gigs at The Stute (Holwell Sports and Social Club) in Asfordby Hill, on Saturday, at 7.30 pm.

The Melton Times Award winning group is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

It has raised over £20,000 for charity in that time and this concert is in aid of Home-Start Horizons, the charity which supports local families with young children through difficult times.

Banish those winter blues and let the talented and enthusiastic musicians in Melstrum bring a spring to your step with a fun evening of sing along golden oldies.

Tickets £8, call (01664) 500373 to book.