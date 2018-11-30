New Melton micropub is open for business

Melton’s newest pub is open for business and the owners have praised fellow traders for the welcome they have been given to the town.

BeerHeadZ began serving customers yesterday (Thursday) at their premises in King Street and staff expect a very busy day today with hundreds of people set to attend the first day of the Victorian Christmas Fayre and tonight’s annual switch-on of the festive lights.

Staff at the new BeerHeadZ micropub in Melton EMN-181130-094929001

The micropub company, which also has outlets in Grantham, Nottingham, Lincoln and Retford, sells beers from new and innovative breweries.

Director Phil Ayling told the Melton Times: “We had a steady stream of customers yesterday but hopefully we will be very busy today.

“The other traders in King Street have just been so embracing and welcoming to us.

“Nigel Keep at the coffee shop over the road has been an absolute star, bringing teas and coffees for our workmen as they worked to get the building ready this week.”

The new BeerHeadZ micro pub in King Street, Melton EMN-181130-094919001

BeerHeadZ is based at 7 King Street, a former 14th century manor house, and one of the town’s oldest buildings. The structure of the property, which was lattery a toy shop, has been renovated by owners, Melton Council, but more work needs to be done to bring the interior up to scratch.

Mr Ayling said: “It’s an amazing building but there is still a lot of work which needs doing inside.

“In a few months it will look really excellent.

“In the summer months we are hoping to have bands playing outside and maybe a few barbecues.

Some of the beers on tap at Melton's new micropub, BeerHeadZ EMN-181130-094950001

“This is the most complete pub site we have because we’ve not always had a beer garden available outside the main building.

“We are hopeful we will do really well here.”