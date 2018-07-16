New Melton gin bar and steakhouse opens its doors

Customers have been visiting Melton’s new gin bar and steakhouse, The Juniper Tree, which opened on Friday evening.

The business, in King Street, in the unit formerly occupied by the Dolce Vita Italian restaurant, is a cafe by day and then transforms into a haven for gin-lovers in the evening with steaks and grills on the menu.

Diners enjoying a meal at Melton's new gin bar and steakhouse, The Juniper Tree EMN-180716-111750001

It’s the brainchild of local chef Mandy Watchorn, who is hoping to take advantage of the recent rise in popularity of spirits drinking in the UK.

She said: “We have a carefully constructed and extensive gin menu with local and guest gins always making new appearances.

“Seasonal cocktails also feature and customers will certainly want to try one of our Red Snapper cocktails to accompany brunch.”

Mandy said there will also be gin tastings hosted by local distillers Two Birds Gin and other gin themed events.

The menu and some of the drinks on sale at Melton's new gin bar and steakhouse, The Juniper Tree EMN-180716-111810001

The cafe and steakhouse is serving a selection of locally sourced food and the night-time menu revolves around steaks and grills using meat sourced from town butchers Derek Jones.

Vegan and vegetarian will also be catered for at the new eaterie. which is open from 9am until 10pm on Tuesdays through to Saturdays.