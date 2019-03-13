New Melton brewery scoops international beer awards

Owners of Melton’s new brewery are celebrating scooping two prestigious awards just three months after being launched.

Round Corner Brewing, which is based at the town’s livestock market, won at the 2019 International Brewing Awards, at Burton-on-Trent, at the weekend.

Founders Combie Cryan and Colin Paige were delighted to see judges award them a gold medal for their iconic black lager, Gunmetal, and a silver medal for their popular Frisby Lager.

After the awards, Colin, who is head brewer, said: “To be awarded the accolade of producing the best lager beer of its class in the world is the best validation we could receive.”

Started in 1888, the awards are often dubbed the Oscars of the brewing industry.

Combie and Colin Paige will be awarded the trophy by the Association of British Beer Writers in a celebratory event at London’s Guildhall later this year.

Gunmetal, which has a 4.8 per cent ABV, is a black lager with a style more familiar to German beer lovers.

Silver medal winner Frisby is a 4.2 per cent ABV which is a bright straw-coloured lager with a dense white foam.

Colin added: “For now, we’ll take these wins and use them to share our message across the East Midlands and the UK and abroad of what truly great beer is and sticking to what we do best – brewing and serving pints in our brewery taproom and getting the word out to pubs across the East Midlands.”