New Melton Bavarian Weekend coming to town

Melton is excited to be holding its first Bavarian Weekend in the Market Place this Friday and Saturday (August 24 and 25).

The Bavarian Bierkeller will open from 12 noon on both days, offering traditional Bavarian food and drink, with live music from 7 -10pm.

The Bierkeller Schunklers will kickstart the Bavarian Weekend on Friday night, a traditional German Bavarian Oompah Band offering live, toe tapping, thigh slapping entertainment.

On Saturday night, the Playtime Band, a regular at the Midsummer Music Festival will return to the stage, a three-piece band playing a variety of songs and styles for all age groups.

Shelagh Core, BID manager, said: “The Bavarian Weekend is one of a number of events being organised by the Melton BID and Purple Flag Partnership, to drive footfall into the town centre on Friday evenings.

“We would like to thank Nigel Keep at 54A King Street Coffee Shop for his assistance and support of this new event, and we hope that the weekend is a great success.”