New family-friendly cafe bar to open in Melton town centre next month

More than £600,000 has been spent on converting a former bargain shop in Melton into a family-friendly eating and drinking venue.

Montero Lounge will open next month in Sherrard Street after conversion work is completed on the former Bargain Buys store.

The café/bar will be operated by West Country-based company, The Lounges, which has similar venues across the UK.

It will feature games and books for children, a notice board for community events, and a book swap area.

The Melton café, which has created 25 local jobs, will open on Wednesday, January 17.

Philip Kinsella, operations manager for The Lounges, said: “We’re really looking forward to throwing open the doors at Montero Lounge and showing the locals how to lounge in style.

“The team are looking forward to becoming part of the community and will support local groups and initiatives wherever possible.”

The company said it has spent £622,000 transforming the site to feature comfortable seating, including oversized vintage sofas and old school benches, eclectic artwork and painted table tops.

The venue’s team plan to hold regular fundraising events to support community causes.

All-day menus at Montero Lounge will include authentic tapas, burgers, beef chilli, paninis and mac and cheese.

The company runs similar establishments locally at Loughborough (Centro) and Market Harborough (Mercado).