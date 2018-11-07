Nether Broughton commemorating World War One with exhibition of village life from 100 years ago

Villagers in Nether Broughton have spent the last few years preparing a poignant exhibition of village life from 100 years ago which will be presented in the village hall on Sunday.

The Nether Broughton History Project will show and discuss information, photographs and artefacts shared by residents, as well as new information from the 1910 Valuation Office Records, the 1911 Census and the Electoral Rolls for 1914 and 1918. The project team has been able to map the village and the inhabitants of 100 years ago.

War memorial at Nether Broughton PHOTO: Supplied

Children from Old Dalby Primary School will contribute their research into school life and typical children’s games from the time.

The exhibition will also remember the 44 Nether Broughton men who served during World War One and display their stories.

The display will be held from 12noon to 4pm. All are welcome. Admission is free. Refreshments will also be served.

The Nether Broughton History Project on Remembrance Sunday is the final event in a weekend of Remembrance. The annual Autumn Fair in aid of the church will be held in the village hall on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, at 11am, there will be an act of Remembrance at the war memorial in the churchyard. This will be followed by the Service of Remembrance in the church.