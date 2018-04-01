Musical social event at Asfordby in memory of Leah to raise funds for LOROS

Have your say

A lively musical social event for St George’s Day has been organised in memory of Asfordby teenager Leah Reek who died tragically in February.

Rock Asfordby!, at Asfordby Village Hall, on Saturday, April 21, will include music from Bakers Treat.

Tickets, which are £12, and available from The Horseshoe pub, Asfordby, and Toy Master shop, Melton, will also include a disco, licensed bar, buffet and raffle.

Money raised from the event, which starts at 7pm, will go towards the rebuild of LOROS Day Care Centre where Leah worked as a volunteer.