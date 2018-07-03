Villagers party long into the night at Stathern Party in the Park

Stathern’s Party in the Park did not disappoint those who attended wanting to hear great live music and enjoy top class entertainment.

After several years of poor weather, the afternoon experienced some of the best weather it has ever seen.

Rob Smith fires up the pizza oven PHOTO: Martin Fagan

Stathern School Choir opened the event followed by dancing performances from the students at Belvoir Dance Academy. Live music followed from Belvoir Academy, The Hoo Haas, Two Hombres, Faulty New Goods and Ro Jordan. Local DJs Naughty Johnny and Mick the Funky Monkey closed the event.

New attractions this year were entertainment from Singing Sally, DNA Kids Science Party and pizzas by Smith and Dough.

The whole day was a complete success enjoyed by many from the village and surrounding areas, from children through to grandparents.

“What a fantastic day! Great performers and bands, awesome food and an awesome atmosphere. Looking forward to next year already,” said Norman Grundy of Abstract Audio.

Plucky guitar duo Two Hombres PHOTO: Martin Fagan

The event wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work put into the organising by the Stathern Recreation Association (SRA). It was a real team effort this year with support from other village committees and many villagers who gave their time to help set up, work on the day and clean up at the end.

SRA committee member Daniel Swain said: “For me one of the most enjoyable and rewarding Party in the Parks I have had the pleasure to be involved with.

“Thanks to sponsors Leisure Bench, Mainline Mouldings, Valley Plumbing and Distinct Recruitment, ensuring the future the event.”

Around £3,500 was raised on the day which will be used for purchase and installation of the final two pieces of equipment and ongoing upkeep of a well-used play park.