The Melton Band will represent the region in national contest

A well-rehearsed band is dreaming of national glory after landing a spot in one of the year’s biggest contests.

The Melton Band, sponsored by The Melton Building Society, has qualified to represent the Midlands in the finals of the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain, to be staged in Cheltenham in September.

The band clinched its place after coming second out of 21 bands at the Midland Area Brass Band Championships, held in Kenilworth on Sunday, March 10.

This is the band’s highest placing at an area contest in their 205 year history.

Vice-chairman of the band Anne Craddock said: “This a massive achievement as we have gone through a period of rebuilding the band and all the hard work has paid off.

“We are really looking forward to competing at Cheltenham. “Onwards and upwards for Team Melton!”

Pictured above (supplied): With the trophy are, left to right, Henry Dunger, Dennis Powell, Wendy Rid and Chris Shilam.