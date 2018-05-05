Successful one man show at Rempstone proves science can be fun

From atom to zero, John Hinton brought his one-man show ‘The Ensonglopedia of Science’ to a packed Rempstone Vilage Hall on Saturday (April 28).

In a performance that combined his considerable scientific knowledge and musical talent Hinton kept the crowd entertained following the alphabet to denote scientific concepts and using a musical style that began with the same letter.

The audience ranging from children upwards were entranced by his presentation, joined in when invited and left with a greater understanding that science can be fun.

The production was brought to Rempstone as part of Live and Local Village Ventures, a not-for-profit organisation working across the Midlands to bring the arts to communities.

After the show, the audience had a chance to chat with John and enjoyed an informal supper.