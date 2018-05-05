Review: Orchestra hit all the right notes in church at Melton Rotary Spring Concert

The Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray was delighted to welcome the Chamber Orchestra of Uppingham School to perform the Spring Concert following a year’s break due to the refurbishment of St Mary’s Church writes Alison Blythe.

The audience some of whom had flown in from Germany and Hong Kong, were treated to a marvellous evening.

The concert opened with the Uppingham Wind Ensemble performing selections from Mozart’s Gran Partita Serenade No 10 let by Mr Andrew Webster. The quality of playing set the tone for the evening.

Following the Wind Ensemble, the full orchestra, of some 50 players, conducted by Mr Richard Smith, played the Sinfonia Concertante for Violin and Viola. The playing of the soloists, Elizabeth Ludwig and Carlotta Rothenfusser, was superb with the two instruments weaving themes between each other in complete synchronisation throughout leading some to think the performers were professionals in their fields, rather than 17-year-old pupils.

After the interval we had fun with some Romanian folk dances and then into a complete performance of Haydn’s “London” symphony (No 104).

The acoustics of our wonderful church have been enhanced and allowed the orchestra, some people thought, to give perhaps the best performance heard yet from this highly professional orchestra.