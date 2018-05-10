Review: Belvoir Big Band were on fire on hottest day of the year

The Belvoir Big Band performed in a very warm Long Clawson Village Hall on what was the hottest day of the year so far (May 5) writes Jon Jayes.

Extra heat was also generated by the band who held their own annual dance which attracted an audience of over 150, and consisted of a variety of music in the genres of swing, blues, Latin and rock ‘n’ roll.

A few people braved the temperature and were encouraged to get up and dance but needed reviving with refreshment at the bar in between the dances.

Belvoir Big Band is a not for profit organisation and some of the funds raised will go to charities at the end of the year. The dance was the second annual event that the band has arranged.

The band, which was formed three years ago, intend to hold a similar dance each year with the possibility of another such event being held nearer Nottingham later in 2018.

The audience was enthusiastic and the band would like to take the opportunity to thank all those who came along and supported the event. There were some new faces in the crowd but also many who came last year.

The band is also on the look out for an additional trumpet player so if you are interested, contact them through their website at www.belvoirbigband.co.uk