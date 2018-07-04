Musicians from Vale of Belvoir schools come together to perform wonderful string concert

Young musicians played strings instruments in perfect harmony during a Violins in the Vale concert at Hose Village Hall on Monday.

Children from schools across the Vale of Belvoir and students of Harby-based music teacher Zosia Cocker took part in rehearsals, practises, quizzes and other music-related activities throughout the day, culminating in a massed performance for family and friends at the end of the afternoon.

Mrs Cocker said: “On a very hot day our young violinists, violists and cellists shone in a dazzling performance of melodies from around the world, with a special emphasis on music from warmer countries, including South America, Greece and Italy.

“The children all played their hearts out all day, and it was especially rewarding for me to see all the pupils’ hard work and practising come together at such a memorable event.

“For many it was their first time playing with an orchestra and they all left with huge smiles, inspired by playing and hearing so much wonderful music.”

A bucket collection raised just over £60 for Dove Cottage Day Hospice at Stathern.