Music and football mixed at excellent Hosenbury festival

Hosenbury at Hose Village Hall was another cracking occasion despite the fact most people were distracted by the England football match.

Due to an unforeseen clash in the scheduling on Saturday, the main live band, Pesky Alligators, decided to switch their set to a later time slot so as to play to a larger audience.

Crowds enjoy the music in the sunshine PHOTO: Tim Williams

Teresa Stecko, a member of the organising committee, who runs the Pimm’s stall and is in charge of the music line-up, said: “This was another successful event but the England match really messed it up for us.

“The committee scrambled around to put up a big projector screen in the village hall so people could watch the match, and an acoustic stage was set up in the marquee for those not interested.

“After the Elvis tribute with backing singers, the Pesky Alligators came on stage and went down an absolute storm.”

As well as live bands, Hosenbury featured a beer tent, refreshment stands, vintage tractors and a Jaguar car display.

Inspecting the vintage tractor line-up PHOTO: Tim Williams

Teresa added: “The Abba tribute were fantastic on the Friday night, everyone got dressed up!

“We’re repeating the event next year and are looking to get a Tina Turner tribute, as well as run a classic carfest.

“Those interested in having their car on parade will get free entry and have free camping. Contact us via our website, www.hosenbury.org.uk”