Melton’s X Factor singer to perform charity gig in town

Melton singer Lauren Lovejoy will be raising money for people diagnosed with autism when she performs at the town’s theatre tomorrow night (Friday).

Lauren, who has Asperger’s Syndrome, is donating proceeds from her gig, which starts at 7pm, to the National Autistic Society, for whom she is an ambassador.

She performed in front of millions of television viewers in 2014 as a contestant on ITV singing show, the X Factor, and recorded her first single that year called ‘Dontcha Go’.

Tickets are still available for her Melton Theatre show, where she will appear with her pianist and sing new material as well as classic songs, online at www.meltontheatre.co.uk or from the Asfordby Road box office. There will also be a full supporting line-up.

Lauren said: “I hope everyone will come along and really enjoy themselves while supporting a very worthy cause.”