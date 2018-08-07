Melton has a blast at excellent music-filled folk festival

The ever-popular Melton Folk Festival returned at the weekend, with a line-up jam packed with artists from all walks of the folk genre.

Staged all over the town, hundreds filled the bars, cafes and pubs enjoying musical performances, dances and workshops.

Paddy McCullough and Clare Johnson at 54a King Street Cafe PHOTO: Tim Williams

This year’s programme also included a singaround at The Crown which went on until the early hours of Saturday morning, and a small craft fair on the Sunday which added to the ambience of the festival.

Organiser Adrian Kerr said: “There was a main stage set up in the Market Place by Abstract Audio.

“Over 70 acts performed, mostly solo but there were bands as well, some of them up to seven strong.

“The town was buzzing and there was music everywhere.

Chris Armson at More Coffee Co PHOTO: Tim Williams

“I’d like to thank the Melton BID who sponsored the event, members of Melton Folk Club who worked tirelessly to put it on and Pete Wilkinson who provided PA at The Cutting Room and helped promote the festival beforehand.

“The Anne of Cleves also deserves a mention as it harboured about 15 acts over the weekend and held a sausage and cider festival.”

Karen McCloud at The Crown PHOTO: Tim Williams

Bass player Gerald Claridge waits to go on stage in the Market Place PHOTO: Tim Williams

Folk singer Sheila Mosley entertains in The Crown's back yard PHOTO: Tim Williams

Jack's Rake in The Anne of Cleves garden PHOTO: Tim Williams