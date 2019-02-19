Melton care home staff organise special Valentine’s Day concert to show love for residents

Residents at a Melton care home were treated to an afternoon of love songs and uplifting music when an innovative local choir visited them for a special Valentine’s Day performance last week.

Staff at The Amwell, a private care home offering residential, nursing, dementia and respite care, organised the concert by the unique Rutland Rejuvenating Singers who aim to ‘share and spread their energy’ through song, at the home in Asfordby Road.

The choir who specialise in fun, and entertaining performances gave residents at The Amwell a truly lively show, performing hits from through the decades, popular with residents, and helping to mark Valentine’s Day in a joyful way.

Rutland Rejuvenating Singers who aim to be the ‘most fun’ choir in Rutland, are renowned for their friendliness and wide repertoire and have plenty of experience of visiting care homes.

Staff at The Amwell also held a romantic evening meal for seven of the residents with the ladies treated to roses and Valentine’s Day cards.

Chloe Bray, The Amwell’s acting activities co-ordinator, said: “We wanted to find a way to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year that would bring together everyone in our home, and create a sense of happiness and love.

“Valentine’s Day can be a tricky time for some of our residents who perhaps can’t be with their partners on the day, but the Rutland Rejuvenating Singers put on such a heart-warming, entertaining show that everyone was absorbed with it, and our residents enjoyed the show immensely.

“It’s well known that music lowers blood pressure and relieves stress, and we always find that musical events really lift the spirits of our residents.”