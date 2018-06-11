Guns N’ Roses mega star turns up at Stapleford Miniature Railway Models and Miniatures Weekend to make it a rockin’ affair

Families who were fortunate enough to attend Stapleford Miniature Railway Models and Miniatures Weekend were in the presence of mega rock stars, Guns N’ Roses.

Lead vocalist of the band Axl Rose waved to fans as he left the grounds of the estate by private helicopter following a stay at Stapleford Park Hotel after playing at Download Festival.

Bass guitarist Duff McKagan talks to Melton firefighters PHOTO: Stapleford Miniature Railway

And, what’s more, bass guitarist Duff McKagan even bought a ticket to ride, but spent a long time talking to Melton Fire Station crew who were showing their appliance at the event.

Nigel Spencer, Stapleford Miniature Railway media press officer, said: “Aside from it being a brilliant weekend it was topped off by this great surprise.

“I’m not sure of the official attendance numbers yet, but I know the figures are up on last year.

“Visitors came from all over the East Midlands. I know we even had people returning to the event for the first time since the 60s.

A step back in time as steam engines chug round the fields PHOTO: Tim Williams

“This is the first of two 2018 public open weekends which supports LOROS Hospice, and we always look to build it up ahead of our main event in August.”

The Models and Miniatures Weekend featured four locos in steam running over nearly two miles of scenic line.

Other attractions included vintage vehicles, tractors, model steam craft, trade stalls, catering, and a licensed bar with East Midlands beers.

The next open weekend will take place from August 25 to 27. It gives the public the rare chance to ride on the 10 1/4 inch gauge miniature railway.

Stapleford Miniature Railway volunteer Nigel Spencer builds up a good head of steam PHOTO: Tim Williams

Everyone waits patiently for the next departure from Platform 2 PHOTO: Tim Williams

Phil Weston tends to his 4'' scale Burrell road locomotive PHOTO: Tim Williams

All sorts of uses for a miniature steam engine and trailer PHOTO: Tim Williams