Fundraisers send James to New York to perform with his Melton choir

We reported last month that musical director James Gutteridge was ‘devastated’ that he couldn’t afford to fly out to the USA to be on stage at the prestigious Carnegie Hall.

The society has been invited to perform Mozart’s Requiem alongside other choirs after passing a tough audition.

Seventeen singers from the choir paid for their trips and James, as a last resort, set up an online fundraising page, which resulted in £1,310 being pledged for his trip.

He told the Melton Times shortly before the society’s final rehearsal before they fly to New York: “I’m very happy to say that I am now going with my choir so it’s all very exciting.

“People have been so kind and generous.

“Rehearsals are going really well and we can’t wait to get to New York.”

The choir held their final practice, at the Samworth Centre in the town, on Monday.

The party are due to fly to New York this week and will rehearse intensively ahead of their big night, which takes place on Monday.