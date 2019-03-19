Dolly Parton tribute brings country vibes to Hose church

A sell-out crowd at Hose church were taken aback by just how authentic England’s top Dolly Parton tribute sounded recently.

Kelly O’Brien performed her witty Dolly Show to hundreds on March 1 and had the audience out of their seats and rocking in the isles.

The concert raised £1,100.

The musical line-up for the village’s Hosenbury Festival has now been confirmed. On July 5 there will be a Folkie Friday (evening of folk) and on July 6 performing will be Ross Harding, Sileby Slappers - African drumming group, EAGA Choir, a Take That tribute, a Tina Turner tribute and Faulty New Goods.

Proceeds from the event will go towards repairs to Hose Village Hall following the fire last year.