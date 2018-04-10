Belvoir Big Band to play milestone gig in Long Clawson

To celebrate the three years since their formation, the Belvoir Big Band will be holding their second annual concert and dance, at the Long Clawson Village Hall on Saturday, May 5.

The band formed in 2015 as a not for profit organisation and members gain nothing financially from playing with the band.

Formed for musicians who enjoy playing a variety of musical styles, band members take pleasure in rehearsing together and performing at a variety of events in and around the area of Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire.

The musical style of the band covers genres from swing, blues, jazz, Latin and big band standards to R&B and rock ‘n’ roll, which is always popular with the dancers.

Belvoir Big Band currently has 26 players of mixed sexes and ages range from 17 years to over 70.

The band is still on the lookout for another trumpet player, alto sax and trombone player, if interested in joining, visit www.belvoirbigband.co.uk

Band secretary Jon Jayes said: “The band always look forward to playing locally as we have very good audiences drawn from the villages and from Melton. Last year we also had some ‘fans’ who travelled from Huddersfield and Birmingham to see us.

“We look forward to seeing as many people as possible enjoying a dance evening and also listening to the band.”

Tickets for the annual concert and dance can be reserved through the band’s web site or bought from Icon Music Shop, King Street, Melton Mowbray.

They can also be purchased at the village shops in Harby and Long Clawson. The cost is £6 for adults and £3 for children under 12 years.

The event starts at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm), and there will be a bar and a raffle on the night.