Acclaimed musical show ‘The Ensonglopedia of Science’ by John Hinton comes to Rempstone

Have your say

The death last month of Stephen Hawkins focussed the mind on the brilliance of this amazing man.

It seems fitting and very small tribute that the forthcoming production in Rempstone Village Hall will take the audience through an A to Z whirlwind tour of the basics of science.

From atoms to x-rays, ‘The Ensonglopedia of Science’ by John Hinton is a critically acclaimed one man show which will be presented on Saturday, April 28, from 7.30pm.

John’s performance brings together musical comedy and science in a family show from this top drawer entertainer. The production features 26 silly songs taking the audience through the scientific alphabet. It is an hour of fun facts and mesmerising melodies to delight the inquisitive mind.

Performed around the country to rave reviews ‘The Stage’ review said: “Remarkably inventive, thoroughly entertaining, must see.”

“Rempstone is lucky to have secured this one night of top class entertainment from John’s UK tour which includes a performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall next month,” said Jane Schober, chair of the village hall.

Tickets, which are strictly limited, are £9.50 adults and £7.50 concessions.

Tickets to include cheese and biscuits and ice cream are £12 adults and £10 concessions.

For further details and to book call 07758 464515.