Multi-talented contestants wanted to enter Melton’s Got Talent

A plea for new contestants to enter the returning Melton’s Got Talent show has been made by the organisers.

The SKY Theatre company are looking for people to take part in their competition if they can sing, dance, act, do magic, perform in a band or are a poet, contortionist, comedian or something else.

The categories are slightly different this time around and there is only three: 5-9 years, 10-15 years and 16 plus years.

Suzanne Forrester, a director of SKY Theatre, said: “This is a completely free event to showcase local talent, and there’s £500 to be won.

“Industry professional judges will judge and give feedback.”

There will be six winners chosen from each category who will progress to the finals at Melton Theatre on Saturday, May 25.

The closing date for an application to audition is Thursday, February 28.

For more information about how to audition, email info@skytheatre.co.uk