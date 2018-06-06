MOSAIC to sing in concert at Long Clawson

Have your say

The eight-voice acappella group, MOSAIC, has been invited to sing at St Remigius Church in Long Clawson, on Friday, June 15, at 7.30pm.

This highly talented bunch of singers from all corners of the East Midlands will perform a varied programme of part-songs, spirituals, sacred polyphony, folk song settings, jazz standards and pop.

The concert promises to be memorable for both its beautiful but also entertaining music.

Tickets are priced at £8 and include a glass of wine. Contact Di Orson at dianeorson@hotmail.co.uk or call Anne Fitzpatrick on (01664) 822673 to book.