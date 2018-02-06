Morrisons in Melton offers customers Love Calculator for Valentine’s Day

If you want to make sure you buy your Valentine the correct present next Wednesday, then Morrisons store in Melton reckon they’ve got just the thing to help you decide.

The supermarket has teamed up with relationship expert Sam Owen to create a ‘Love Calculator’ for shoppers after a third of customers reckoned Valentine’s Day is the most difficult buying occasion.

The free in-store ‘Love Calculator,’ has more than 40 decision-tree questions covering relationship status, current romance levels and partner personality traits in order to help guide people to the right gift.

For example, a first time Valentine who wants to show their funny side is directed to heart-shaped crumpets, while a married couple who have lived together for a few years are guided towards oysters to get them in the mood.

Store manager Evette Ainley-Hall said: “Choosing the right gift for Valentine’s Day can be difficult and we want to take the stress out of the occasion by helping our shoppers find the perfectly-judged gift. The ‘Love Calculator’ aims to make our customers’ lives just that little bit easier.”

Sam Owen said: “Whatever stage of your relationship, Valentine’s Day is always a tricky buying occasion with people often only a purchase away from romantic perfection or disaster.

“I hope the calculator can help all the hopeless romantics channel their thoughts and make the right gift decisions, so this Valentine’s Day is a love-ly one for all involved.”

The Morrisons ‘Love Calculator’ will be available from Sunday to Wednesday. You can try it online at my.morrisons.com/valentines-day/morrisons-love-calculator