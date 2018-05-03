More cheese please! Melton Artisan Cheese Fair returns

It will be food heaven in Melton this weekend as the UK’s largest cheese fair returns to the town for its eighth year.

The Artisan Cheese Fair on Saturday and Sunday will showcase over 300 of the UK’s rarest and most sought after cheeses, from around 60 cheese makers and producers.

The cheese fair is focused on smaller artisan cheese makers with producers coming from all over England, Ireland, Wales and Scotland. Many of the winners and entrants from this year’s national Artisan Cheese Awards will be present.

As well as rare and award-winning cheeses, there will also be a range of delicious local produce including traditional Melton Mowbray pork pies, cider, cakes, beer, chocolate, wine and charcuterie, and tasty street food from all over the world.

There will also be a full programme of talks, tastings and demonstrations, and entertainment from the Eaga Gospel Choir, Melstrum Ukulele Orchestra and New St George Morris Dancers.

Matthew O’Callaghan from the Melton Food Partnership and organiser of the Artisan Cheese Fair said: “There are some incredibly talented cheese makers in the British Isles producing fantastic cheeses and thankfully, many of them are coming to Melton for this year’s Artisan Cheese Fair. They will be selling produce that you won’t necessarily find in your local supermarket.

“It should be a real taste adventure!”

Further information and tickets are available online from www.goleicestershire.com/artisancheesefair, Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe in Melton and the Visit Leicester Centre. Admission is £5 (£4 in advance), with children under 16 free. Group rates can be requested by contacting matthewoc@gmail.com

The Artisan Cheese Fair will be held at the Livestock Market, on Scalford Road, Melton, from 10am to 4pm.