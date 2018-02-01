More artists and venues wanted for Belvoir Art Trail

Organisers of Belvoir Art Trail are seeking more artists and venues to sign up for the event to flourish.

The event, which aims to show how broad the range of artists living and working in the area is, takes place May 4-7.

Organiser Jane Millum said: “We would love to grow the Trail and would welcome applications from artists living or working in and venues located across the Vale of Belvoir.

“Whether it be an open studio, a collective exhibition at your local village hall, a display of your work in your window, a cafe with gallery space or any other exhibition idea you may have to take place over that weekend all applications will be considered.”

Already signed up are venues in Bottesford including Kooron Gallery, Art and Soul Studio, The Old School Rooms, The Poppy See Cafe and St Mary’s Church for a Bottesford Vale Creative Space group display.

Jane added: “We are delighted to announce that the Bottesford Methodist Chapel Annual Art Festival, featuring the Vale of Belvoir arts Society (VOBAS), will also be taking place and they have agreed to be considered part of the Trail.

“In addition, we are negotiating with a couple of other small spaces in Bottesford for unique display opportunities.”

To take part email Jane at Belvoirarttrail@gmail.com, send a message via the Facebook page (including your email address) or log on to https://www.facebook.com/BelvoirArtTrail/

For further information visit an exhibition at Kooroon Gallery, 2 North Crescent, Bottesford, Leicestershire, NG13 0BP, from 10am to 4pm on any of the following dates:

l February 2/3, John Blundell’s exhibition ‘Seascapes and Prophetic works.’

l March 2/3, Rosa Wain’s exhibition ‘Distinctive kaleidoscopic water colours.’