Melton Victorian Christmas Fayre to bring festive cheer to families

December 1 marks the start of Advent and the official countdown to the big day, so how fitting that Melton’s Victorian Christmas Fayre also begins in earnest.

Held over both days at the weekend, the huge event will feature over 150 stalls and their stallholders clothed in Victorian attire for a truly Dickensian market from 10am to 4pm.

Traditional festive gifts, fine produce and handcrafted wares will be on sale to encourage visitors and residents alike to shop local and support the wealth of specialist businesses and producers home grown to Melton and the surrounding area.

Sharon Astill, Victorian Christmas Fayre organiser, said: “I am delighted that the event continues to grow each year, both in terms of visitor numbers and stallholders.

“We will have coaches arriving from Leeds, Norfolk and further afield, as well as a number of talented crafters travelling a considerable distance to bring their art to Melton.

“We also have a fantastic selection of local talent offering handcrafted wooden, glass, painted and sewn items, as well as several up and coming food producers.”

As well as the Christmas market there will be street entertainers, Santa’s Grotto, Shire horses and steam engines.

A multitude of live music performances will be taking place on stage and Queen Victoria will be mingling amongst the crowds.

Sharon added: “This really is the start of Christmas.

“Come and enjoy the sights, sounds and entertainment in the Market Place. It doesn’t have to cost you a lot, and by all means come more than once.”

Shelagh Core, manager of the Melton BID, said: “We are really looking forward to another successful Victorian Christmas Weekend. The BID will again be sponsoring Best Dressed Window, so we are encouraging all businesses to get involved and create a truly authentic Victorian town for the weekend.”