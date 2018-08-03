Melton trio in their mid-70s show you don’t have to be young to work at McDonald’s

School leavers and students are assumed by many to make up the workforce at a McDonald’s restaurant but not at the Melton branch where there are three employees in their mid-70s.

Mick Plowman and Dave Ellis, who are both 75, and 74-year-old Tony Stevens get on well with younger members of staff and are regarded as great role models by them.

Martin Cuthbert, Franchisee of the Thorpe End restaurant, who hired all three, said: “Mick, Tony and Dave go to show that you’re never too old for a job at McDonald’s – I’m really pleased to be able to offer them flexible shifts to suit their lifestyles.

“McDonald’s benefits from employing people at different stages in their working lives, from young people looking for their first taste of work through to parents and later life workers looking to get back in to the work place.

“These three are role models to our younger crew – they are reliable and committed and they bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team, and we wouldn’t be without them.”

Mr Stevens said: “I’ve lived in Melton all my life so seeing people from the community coming into the restaurant, makes my day.

“I enjoy all the people I work with, especially having fun with the younger members of staff.

“The flexible hours suit me and my family and I love my job.”