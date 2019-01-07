Melton slimming coach meets TV host Rylan Clark-Neal

A Slimming World consultant who manages groups in Melton celebrated half a century of success for the organisation by meeting TV personality and presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

Emma Clark-Monks represented the town at the annual Slimming World Awards held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

She said: “Meeting Rylan was a wonderful way to round off a great year for the Melton Slimming World groups, as well as a brilliant way to lead into 2019.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the members of the Melton groups. Not only have they lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2018 - with many of them hitting their target weights - they have also improved their health, boosted their confidence and are heading into 2019 with new healthy habits that will help them stay slim for life.

“Every week I feel privileged to play even a small part in supporting consultants to help people towards these achievements and to celebrate with them, so I felt especially honoured to represent Melton at the Slimming World Awards. Rylan was blown away by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives too.”

Rylan, who shot to fame after appearing on The X Factor, co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation’s founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell.

Margaret opened her first Slimming World group in 1969 and in 2019, the organisation is celebrating its 50-year milestone.

Rylan, who has also appeared on This Morning and Channel 5’s Big Brother’s Little Brother, said he was thrilled to meet Emma at the event.

He said: “I met so many people who had lost incredible amounts of weight and made a huge difference to their lives. While the stories I heard were obviously very personal, the one thing they all had in common was how much support they received from their ‘Slimming World family’ and how so many of them were achieving their dreams.

“Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made those changes to eat more healthily and become more active without support week in week out, so people like Emma who run and manage Slimming World groups are clearly worth their weight in gold.”