Melton singer Stefan lands himself tour spot with Northern Soul legends

A Melton Northern Soul singer will be performing with one of the music and dance movement’s legends, Charimen of The Board, featuring Ken Knox, on their six date UK tour.

Stefan Gackowski (stage name Stefan Taylor) is elated to be supporting the 70s soul super band. He is soon to be releasing a single and is also the vocalist with The Signatures.

Northern Soul emerged from the British Mod scene in the early 70s. Stefan’s dad Bernie, a former DJ, used to play Chairmen of The Board records at his gigs, so he too was thrilled to find out about his son supporting the band on tour.

Stefan said: “It’s a dream come true to be invited to perform with the Chairmen of the Board, whose records I heard my dad playing when I was a child.”

Tickets are being snapped up fast by fans who want to hear Ken Knox and Chairmen of The Board singing their hits like “Give Me Just A Little More Time,” “(You’ve Got Me) Dangling on a String” and “Everything’s Tuesday,” as well as some new songs. The band is currently topping the R&B charts in the US.

Ken will be on stage at Under The Bridge at Fulham Road, in Fulham, London and five other UK venues, with Ken’s current band members, Thomas Hunter and Brandon Stevens, and will be supported by The Signatures, with vocalist Stefan.

Stefan’s manager, Gavin Webb, owner of Catman Boogie Music & Entertainments, said: “Stefan has an amazing voice and vocal range, so I am sure he will go down well with the original Northern Soul artists, as well as the audiences.”

Stefan Taylor and The Signatures have been touring across the UK for the last two years performing at live music festivals, scooter rallies, Mod events and Northern Soul events.

Last year they performed at the UK’s largest Northern Soul event backing original artists such as Tommy Hunt, Dean Parrish, Brenda Holloway, Tobi Legend. This year will see them again appearing at the Skegness Soul Survivors weekender as the main band for the event.

The Chairmen of The Board featuring Ken Knox tour dates in April are:

-19th,Under The Bridge, London

-20th, Hamptons Sports and Leisure Centre, Chelmsford

-21st 1865, Southampton

-26th Gorilla Bar, Manchester

-27th The Plug, Sheffield

-28th Dudley Town Hall, West Midlands.

Tickets are priced £19.50 in London and £18.50 at the other venues.