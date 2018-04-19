Melton singer-songwriter George Simpson gigging at the Noels Arms for album launch party

Melton singer-songwriter George Simpson is bringing his own new sound to British contemporary folk music.

In previous years George has released singles and albums, with an overarching pop theme and with a very clear mix of influences.

Tonight George is back at the Noels Arms for his third album launch ‘Hearts Were Gold.’ He’ll be performing songs from the album together with his band which features some of Melton’s finest musicians.

This record, was created from a very successful crowdfunding campaign, in which fans pre-ordered the album to reach the desired target for its production.

Tickets for the launch party at 7.30pm are £6. They can be purchased from Icon Music, King Street, Melton and the Noels Arms, Burton Road.