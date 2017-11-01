Melton set to become the UK’s capital of chocolate

Have your say

Pork pies and Stilton cheese will take a back seat later this month when Melton becomes the UK’s chocolate capital.

The second annual edition of ChocFest takes place at Melton Cattle Market on the weekend of November 18 and 19, 10am to 4pm.

Around 30 of the nation’s leading chocolatiers are expected at the event to be complemented by 100 stands, selling chocolate cakes, brownies, liqueurs, marshmallows, biscuits, macaroons, donuts, crepes, ice cream, puddings, hot chocolate and even chocolate wine, beer and pizzas, complimented by other seasonal food and drink.

There are 12 workshops bookable in advance to make your own lollies, wreaths and truffles ready for Christmas and a full programme of talks, tastings and demonstrations.

Organiser Matthew O’Callaghan said: “We’ve really had a great response from exhibitors and public, alike.

“We reckon our ChocFest will be the largest chocolate festival in the whole of the UK.”

Admission is £5 (free for under 16s). Advance tickets at www.ukchocfest.co.uk or from the Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe in Melton.