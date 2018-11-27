Melton Scouts launch Christmas post service

Have your say

Melton Scouts will be delivering some Christmas cheer in the town this December by running their regular Christmas card delivery service.

The 36th Melton Mowbray Scout Group will be providing the first class service to all Melton LE13 postcodes for a donation of 20p per card.

The Christmas post is supported by a large number of retailers in the town, who allow a post-box to be placed on their premises from Friday, November 30 to Monday, December 19.

The retailers are, Asfordby Road Stores, Cardzone, Craven Street Shop, Foxy Lots - Cards for Good Causes, Grange Drive - One Stop Shop, Melton Building Society, St John’s Drive shop and Superdrug.

Catherine Atkin, group treasurer, said: “Without the support of these businesses and the local community this project could never succeed.

“Last year almost 10,500 cards were delivered raising over £2,000. All funds raised go towards youth development within the group.”

Deliveries will start on December 15 and will be completed before Christmas.

The Christmas Post delivery service was started about 30 years ago by 3rd Melton Mowbray Scout Group. In 1997 following the merger of 3rd and 6th Melton Mowbray Scout Groups it was taken over by the newly formed 36th Melton Mowbray Scout Group.