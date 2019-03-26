Melton’s third chilli festival hotting up

Chilli Fest UK returns for another year to host the third Melton Mowbray Chilli Festival.

The spicy event returns to the town this Saturday at a new indoor venue, Brooksby Melton College, from 10am to 5pm, hosting some of the best chilli producers from the UK.

Chilli is the order of the day PHOTO: Tim Williams

Exhibitors will include Naga Masala, Pimento, Mabs Sauces, Peri Peri Naga Dip, Sonny Artist, Chef Bernie, Mr Fitzpatrick, MKS Olives, Fallen Angel, Brockleby Pies, Chilli Pepper Pete, Hoppy Family Brewery, Jethro Sauces and Aunty Jee.

Shelagh Core, Melton BID manager, said: “We are really excited to be hosting our third chilli festival this year and in a great new indoor venue.

“This event is all about chilli; mild to extreme chilli sauces, naga cooking sauces, chilli plants and merchandise.”

“Chilli Fest UK organizer, Alexander Mustang, said: “There is something for everyone from the hardcore enthusiast chilli connoisseur to the curious, so if you want go from one part of the universe to another on chilli power that is exactly what will happen.”