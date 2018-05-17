Melton’s St Mary’s Church to screen royal wedding live

The royal wedding will be broadcast live in Melton’s St Mary’s Church.

On Saturday fans will be able to watch as Prince Harry and his bride Meghan Markle say ‘I do’ on the big screen from 11am to 1.45pm.

A fun-filled party will take place alongside the screening to mark the happy occassion and you’re invited to dress to impress on the big day.

The church will be decorated and guests will have the chance to have their picture taken with a life-sized cut-out of the royal couple in a special photo booth.

There will also be the opportunity to make crowns and design royal biscuits.

Refreshments will be served during the morning and any donations of cakes or nibbles would be greatly appreciated. To make a donation call either Marilyn Wray on (01664) 565608 or Karen Balding on (01664) 564227.

