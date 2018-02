Make sure you don’t miss out on a tasty treat in St Mary’s Church, Melton, on Shrove Tuesday (February 13), when free pancakes, tea and coffee will be served from 11am until 1pm.

This generous gesture will mark the beginning of the season of Lent.

All are welcome to attend to enjoy the pancakes, which will come with a selection of sweet fillings, and to look around the recently refurbished church building.