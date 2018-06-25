Melton’s Midsummer Musical Festival is just a few days away

Melton’s Midsummer Musical Festival takes over the Market Place on Friday.
Organiser Nigel Keep is hoping that families venture into town to support the festival, soak up some sunshine and enjoy a good time.
He said: “This year the music starts at 4pm in the hope more people will come and listen.
“Attending will be 103 The Eye, and there will be a bar and food.”
Three acts are scheduled to perform including a female country 50/60s soloist, an acoustic group and covers band.
The event will feature vintage cars and is being supported by the Melton BID.