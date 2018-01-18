Melton’s John Ferneley College presents Footloose

A cast and crew of 90 students are set to tread the boards in John Ferneley College’s musical drama Footlose.

The school’s 12th annual production has required hours of rehearsal, and countless hours of time and effort have been put into the show to perfect it.

Moving in from Chicago, Footloose tells the story of newcomer Ren McCormack (Charlie Bowles), who is in shock when he discovers the small Midwestern town he now calls home has made dancing and rock music illegal.

As he struggles to fit in, Ren faces an uphill battle to change things. With the help of his new friend, Willard Hewitt (Harry Lee Payton) and defiant teen Ariel Moore (Mia Brooks), he might loosen up this conservative town.

But Ariel’s influential father, Reverend Shaw Moore (Lucas Ward), stands in the way. Urleen (Rosie Whitley), Rusty (Ally smith), Wendy Jo (Lottie Evans), help Ariel on her Journey to ditch her low life boyfriend Chuck (James Griffin- Teall) and find her love for Ren with the help of her mother Vi Moore (Katie Waters).

The production runs daily until Saturday from 7pm. Tickets are £6.50 for adults and £5.50 for concessions.