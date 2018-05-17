Melton Rotarians appeal for teams to join quiz night

The Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray are appealing for teams to join them at their annual fundraising charity quiz night next week to raise money for two worthwhile causes.

Held at Melton Royal British Legion Club in Thorpe End, quizzers will be able to test their knowledge whilst tucking into a hot supper and drinks from the bar.

The quizmaster will be Richard Angrave and all profits will be divided equally between Home-Start UK and Cancer Research UK.

Tickets cost £10 for the event on Friday, May 25, at 7.30pm and are available from Janet Shortland on 01476 870215/janets44@btinternet.com or Richard Angrave on (01664) 569493/rwangrave@btinternet.com