Melton pubs work together to stage special Easter festival

Landlords at town centre pubs in Melton are working together to put on an Easter festival next week which they hope will become an annual event.

The idea came from young couple David Lawrence and Jessica Cresswell, who took over running the Noel’s Arms, in Burton Street, in October.

Their pub will be putting on a beer festival during the day over the long holiday weekend and offering live music in the evenings, including local singer-songwriter Howard Rose on Friday and a punk music night on Sunday.

Elsewhere on Burton Street, the Anne Of Cleves is hosting a Medieval jousting display and both The Boat and The Crown will be putting on live music.

Jessica (29), who is also a trainee solicitor for part of her working week, told the Melton Times: “We have managed to get everyone on this street involved and we really hope it will become an annual thing in Melton.

“Burton Street is a cracking place for real ale and it’s ideally placed near the railway station so people can get off their train and have a drink in the pubs along here.

“We are friends with the people who run the other pubs on our street and I don’t think pubs can survive very easily on their own anymore - they need to work together like we are doing.”

David (32) and Jessica are already making a success of their pub, maintaining its reputation as one of the best venues for live music in the town.

They were also recently delighted to be named Melton’s best cider pub of the year in the annual honours given out by the local branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The couple have invested in a quality coffee machine to serve customers an alternative to alcohol and they have teamed up with neighbouring vegan and vegetarian restaurant, Apteekki, to serve takeaway meals to patrons on Thursdays.

David, who has extensive experience in the licensed trade, was born and brought up in Melton, attending Brownlow Prmary, John Ferneley College and the old King Edward VII School.

He jumped at the chance of taking over a pub he believes has huge potential.

“When the lease came up on the Noel’s I drunkenly said one night to Jess ‘shall I put our names forward for it?’,” he recalled.

“It’s an old building and she’s creaking a little bit in places but we invested some money into doing it up a bit and we are very excited about our future here.

“The regulars are incredibly loyal and they have been very supportive since we took over.”

As well as the festival events in Burton Street, a special St George’s Day event is being organised on Easter Sunday by The Grapes pub, in Market Place.

A Medieval display team will be demonstrating their skills and there will also be Morris dancing. live entertainment and stalls, with all proceeds to go to the Royal British Legion’s community fund, which supports former servicemen and women.