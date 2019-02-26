Melton northern soul singer Stefan Taylor to play hometown charity gig with The Signatures

Melton vocalist Stefan Taylor will be appearing live at the town’s Market Tavern on Friday, March 15, for a charity event in aid of The Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.

The evening sees Stefan performing with his band The Signatures, the UK’s leading live northern soul band as well as Stefan’s dad Bernie Gackowski, coming out of retirement and once again DJ’ing for the evening.

Stefan Taylor (real name Stefan Gackowski) grew up listening to the sounds of soul, Motown and northern soul when his dad Bernie was a local DJ around the Leicestershire area.

The gig will be the first time Stefan has performed back in Melton since joining The Signatures three years ago.

In that time, he has performed all across the country performing at many northern soul nights, scooter rallies and festivals as well as performing alongside many northern soul iconic artists such as Tommy Hunt, Dean Parrish, Sidney Barnes and Brenda Holloway.

“Being back playing in Melton is going to be such fun.

“I’m really looking forward to playing back in my home town, and having my dad DJ’ing at the event is going to be really kind of strange, but great as his musical influences have played a big part in my career to date, so I owe him so much for that,” said Stefan.

Bernie Gackowski hasn’t spun any vinyl on his records decks for nearly 20 years but over the last few months he has been cleaning his decks up, buying new records and getting ready for his comeback night, where he will support his son for the night and spin some tunes.

“I’m really nervous about the night but at the same time very excited, it’s been a good few years since I have played any vinyl out in public, but it’s great to be playing alongside Stefan and The Signatures, as well as being part of a great charity night raising funds for Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation,” said Berni.

Tickets for the event are priced at £12 in advance or £15 on the door. They can be purchased at www.thesignatures.co.uk or by calling Elaine on 07706 584773.