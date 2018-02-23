Melton Mania - an event to get excited about in the summer coming to Play Close

A new event which aims to bring the community closer together is coming to the town’s Play Close in the summer.

Melton Mania, put on by Leicester-based company On The Scene Event Management with support from Melton Town Estate, will combine live entertainment with a fun fair and stalls.

Organiser Greg Griffiths said: “This first year will be a learning curve. Depending on whether it goes well or not, I will make it a permanent event that people can be proud of and look forward to.

“It’ll raise money for LOROS through pitch fees, sponsorship and attractions costs.”

Melton Mania will take place on Saturday, June 30 (12noon-10pm) and Sunday, July 1 (11am-6pm).

Greg added: “I’m aware that town has a great history of running popular events, but I’m also fully aware that most of these events no longer run because of the financial climate and the costs involved in putting them on. There is no need for the community to miss out though.

“We want local traders and people to come along. We’re also keen to get local performers to perform on our live stage.

“This weekend will be a safe enjoyable time for all concerned.”

For more information, to book a trade stand or register your interest in performing email events@otseventmanagement.com or call Greg on 07871502306.