Melton homes to get copy of What’s On brochure

The 2018 edition of the What’s On in Melton Mowbray Events Calendar has been published - with households soon to receive a copy through their letterbox.

The brochure aims to provide readers with information about the town’s strong and growing events programme.

Painting The Town Red returns in the summer PHOTO: Tim Williams

Shelagh Core, manager of the Melton BID, said: “Key events for 2018 will be the BiG Weekend of Comedy, as part of the Leicester Comedy Festival’s 25th anniversary this year; Teenage Markets on March 31 and September 8 showcasing teenage performers and traders; the 10th anniversary of the British Pie Awards on March 7; 14th Rutland-Melton International CiCLE Classic on April 22; Painting The Town Red event on June 24 and the RAVC Centenary Parade throughout the town centre on July 27, to mark the 100th anniversary of the RAVC.

“Established food and drink events again include the British Pie Awards, Artisan Cheese Fair, Choc Fest, Pie Fest and Melton Mowbray Food Festival.

“Melton Folk Festival and Craft Fair will return this year as a three day event in venues throughout the town centre from August 3-5, including a Market Place stage from 12noon to 10.00pm.

“Then of course the Victorian Christmas weekend and Christmas events will run throughout December.

Melton Folk Festival and Craft Fair will be a three day event PHOTO: Tim Williams

“New BID events this year will include a Bavarian Beer Festival, local Gin Festival and Friday evening markets.”

Around 20,000 copies of the What’s On in Melton Mowbray Events Calendar have been produced, 14,500 of which will be delivered to houses with the Melton Messenger. The booklets will also be distributed to all town centre businesses and visitor attractions.