Melton Gig Guide: October 5 to 7 - Melton Times

The Crown will host a comedy evening on Friday starring internet sensation Tiny Tim, one-liner Stephen Cookson and music maestro Fritz Frizzel, plus two guest acts. Tickets are available from the venue or https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Leicester/The-Crown/Tiny-Tim-Special--The-Crown/13312337/

The Nags Head in Harby is the place to be to see The Fabs on Friday. The Fabs started in 2015, but have over 20 years’ history of playing together as Nottingham’s favourite Beatles band “The Fab 4.” Songs in their repertoire include hits by The Kinks, The Stones, The Small Faces, The Byrds, The Monkees and The Who.

The Fabs are: Gary Holmes - (drums and vocals); Gary has played with The Fab 4 for 20 years but before that was a drummer for 80s Nottingham favourites Splash. “Blue” Stu Nock - (guitars and vocals); Blue used to be the frontman of Nottingham’s No Tears featuring the city’s wildest hairstyles! Tony Osborne - (guitars and vocals); prior to The Fab 4, which Tony co-formed with Blue around 25 years ago, Tony was frontman of Blue Train. Richard Snow - (bass and vocals); the relative newcomer of the four having been with the band for only 10 years. Richard is also known for fronting Richard Snow and The Inlaws.

Friday sees Mojohand play at The Black Swan. This four-piece Leicester-based rock ‘n’ roll, rhythm and blues band had the whole pub rocking and bopping on their last visit. 50s style twanging, sliding guitar and honking tenor sax combined with a rock-solid driving rhythm section and two fine lead vocalists. Expect material from Chuck Berry, Gene Vincent, Jimmie Vaughan, Link Wray, Elmore James, The Champs, Elvis and Jerry Lee Lewis.

Chris Byrne headlines at The Grapes on Saturday. Chris Byrne, “The vocalist,” performs a show that includes the very best of rock ‘n’ roll, soul, Motown, 60s and pop. Popular classic hits combined with up-beat modern pop and rock means there will be something for everyone. Chris will take you across the decades delivering his powerhouse vocals.

On Sunday, at The Geese and Fountain, in Croxton Kerrial, King of Rome will debut. King of Rome, from north Nottinghamshire, are Martin John Carey, Ian Clegg and Pete Heron. Mixing English, Irish and American folk traditions with a touch of skiffle and country, they are a genuine East Midlands outfit. Songs featuring Derby and Nottingham are just as likely to appear in the gigs as songs about Nashville or Manchester. This is a special gig as part of We Shall Overcome, a national network of gigs raising funds and support for local good causes. In this case, the chosen cause will be the Grantham Foodbank.

Beyond Main Street takes to the stage at The Half Moon on Sunday. Beyond Main Street were formed in October 2016 when guitarist Rob Walling from Hoby and singer Mark Carnall from Melton got together as a result of a mutual appreciation of similar music. Rob has gigged on and off over the last 10 years in Melton and the surrounding area, either with his band The Riffusers (now disbanded) or in differing acoustic duos. Mark began singing around 2010 and has fronted a number of bands including Melton band Shovelhead. They play a wide variety of cover songs taken from their favourite artists including Stereophonics, Bruce Springsteen and Bryan Adams.